TRACKING: Warmer Temperatures

Tonight: The sky is partly cloudy with a light wind. Lows are near midnight as temperatures drop into the single digits below zero. After midnight, the wind shifts to the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures slowly warm to near 5 by sunrise.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some high thin clouds at times. It is a windy day. The wind is from the south at 15-25 mph and gusts to 30 mph. With the powdery nature of the recent snow, you should expect some blowing snow in open areas. High temperatures warm into the mid 20s.
Tuesday Night: The sky is partly cloudy and still a bit breezy. The wind is from the south at 10-20 mph. We still have the potential for some blowing snow in open areas. Temperatures hold steady in the 20s.
Wednesday: It is mostly cloudy and breezy. We still have the south wind at 10-20 mph. Once again, the potential for some blowing snow in open areas is there. High temperatures warm into the mid 30s. Temperatures hold steady in the mid 30s Wednesday night.
Thursday: This might be the warmest day of the next 10 days. This has the potential to warm into the low and mid 40s. The sky is cloudy with patchy areas of drizzle.