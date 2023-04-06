TRACKING: Warmer Temperatures

It is going to feel more like spring around here with temperatures warming through next week. This weekend is 10 degrees above normal and most of next week’s temperatures are about 20 degrees above normal. With the exception of a small chance for a few showers Monday we are dry through next Friday (April 14).
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 31. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 63. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Low: 38. Winds: 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 67. Low: 42.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 68.