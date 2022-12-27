TRACKING: Warmer Temperatures

Tonight: Clouds and temperatures increase. Temperatures are in the low 20s this evening and warm to the upper 20s by sunrise. The wind stays breezy from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Some blowing snow in open areas is still possible.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still breezy. It is still from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Normal high this time of year is near 30 and our highs will reach the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday Night: The wind backs off a bit from the south at 5-15 mph. The sky is cloudy with temperatures only dropping a couple of degrees from daytime highs resulting in lows in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Cloudy with some areas of drizzle and fog. A stray shower is possible High temperatures warm into the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37. Low: 26