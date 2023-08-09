TRACKING: Warmer temperatures to finish the work week

Today: Some showers and isolated storms will continue as we go through the day today, lasting through parts of the afternoon. Showers and storms look most likely to track south of Highway 20. Rainfall totals should be under 0.25”. Otherwise, a mostly cloudy sky will be in place for most of the viewing area today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s, possibly near 80°. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A few lingering showers are possible for southern areas during the nighttime hours, but most areas should be under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s with a light west wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Temperatures will increase heading into Thursday. The day could start with some patchy fog, but a partly cloudy sky will cover the area heading through the day. High temperatures will climb back into the middle and upper 80s. Dew points will be in the lower to middle 60s, making for slightly humid conditions. Winds will blow out of the northwest around 5-10 mph. A slight chance for showers and storms returns during the nighttime hours of Thursday.
Friday: A chance of showers and storms is in the forecast for Friday. There are still some uncertainties, but some strong to severe storms are possible. Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s with dew points climbing into the upper 60s. This will make for a muggy feel. Winds will blow out of the west around 10-20 mph as well so breezy conditions are possible.
Rest of the Week: A partly cloudy sky should kick off the weekend after possible showers and storms Friday into Friday night. Highs should be in the lower to middle 80s. Another chance for showers and storms is possible heading into Sunday evening to end the weekend. The beginning of next week looks seasonal with temperatures in the lower 80s.