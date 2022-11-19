TRACKING: Warmer temperatures on the way

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight and winds die down to around 5-15 mph out of the west, but that drops our temperatures down to the upper single digits and low teens for low temperatures. Wind chill values are near or below zero at times, so make sure to bundle up if you are headed out this evening.
Sunday: It’s a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and winds strong out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. However, that southwest flow, along with mostly sunny skies, sets us up for a warmer day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Sunday Night: Some slight cloud cover rolls in for partly cloudy skies. This is a much warmer night with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Monday: We kick off the work week with a similar day to Sunday, however winds are not as strong. Highs are in the upper 30s and low 40s, with a wind out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: The week is mostly dry, and temperatures jump back to normal by Tuesday in the upper 30s and low 40s. Right now, Thanksgiving and Black Friday could bring a wintry mix into the picture, but chances are still slim at this point.