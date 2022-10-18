TRACKING: Warmer temperatures late in the week

Tonight: It is another clear and cold night. The wind is a little lighter…5-10 mph from the northwest. Lows drop into the upper teens and low 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshine in the morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are inching their way closer to 50, but most locations remain in the mid to upper 40s. The wind is from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Not as cold under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures are in the low 30s with a light west wind.
Thursday: It is a little warmer and close to where we should be this time of year with highs near 60. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.
Friday/Saturday: Highs in the low to mid 70s with increasing wind from the south.
Sunday: Windy and warm. Highs are in the mid 70s with wind gusts to 40 mph from the south. Clouds increase through the day.