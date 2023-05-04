TRACKING: Warmer temperatures and storm chances

The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
The weather is quiet overnight with temperatures slightly above normal in the morning. There is a small chance for a morning shower with a better chance of afternoon showers on Friday. Temperatures are a few degrees above normal and getting warmer this weekend. Warm enough it will feel like summer, especially Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s if we get enough sunshine.
Saturday is looking dry with a chance of showers/storms Saturday night. More storms are possible Sunday afternoon. Things are not lining up for any storms to be severe at this point but we will continue to track the situation and let you know if there are any changes.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. High: 72. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 54. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 77. Low: 58.
Sunday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 86.