TRACKING: Warmer Temperatures and Rain

The sky is mostly cloudy with light snow or flurries this evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures are a little warmer in the morning. Lots of sunshine Saturday and most of Sunday. Temperatures are in the 30s Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Say goodbye to the ice.
Clouds increase late Sunday afternoon. Rain is likely Sunday night with the chance for a few storms. No severe weather is expected. Rain could be heavy at times and continue into Monday morning. Rain tapers off by noon. Rain totals 0.75” to 1.75”. Monday is also a windy day as the storm system moves away from the area.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 11. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. High: 36. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear with patch fog. Low: 16. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 48.
Sunday Night/Monday Morning: Rain is likely with a chance at isolated storms.