TRACKING: Warmer high temperatures after tomorrow

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with increasing cloud cover early tomorrow morning moving in from west to east. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a light westerly wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and isolated storms are possible late morning through the evening hours. Most of this rain is along and south of highway 20. Some heavier rain is possible south of I-80. Rain totals are mainly under a quarter of an inch. Skies are mostly cloudy for our northern areas with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers are possible overnight Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the west at 5 mph.
Thursday: Some patchy fog is possible early Thursday morning due to the rain that came through the day prior. After that, skies are partly cloudy with highs on the warmer side in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are in the “slightly humid” range (mid 60s). Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph. Chance of storms late arrive late Thursday night.
Rest of the Week: Showers and storms are possible through the afternoon on Friday. Friday is a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s in some spots and dew points near 70. Saturday is dry and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s. Storms are then possible Sunday PM into the early morning hours on Monday. None of these storms are expected to be severe at the moment.