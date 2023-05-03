TRACKING: Warmer Days Ahead

The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
High pressure keeps us dry through Thursday. A light south breeze tonight keeps temperatures from getting as cold as it was Wednesday morning. High temperatures get into the 70s tomorrow and most if not all of the next 10 days.
There is a front nearby on Friday and could bring a slight chance of a shower, otherwise clouds seem to dominate the sky.
An area of low pressure in Kansas on Saturday will be slow to move northeast through early next week. Ahead of the low will be a breezy south wind Saturday through Monday. Saturday is dry but Sunday through Tuesday has a chance of showers/storms with a better chance coming Monday. There will be a lot of dry weather through the middle of next week despite the rain chances.
_________
Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Low: 40. Winds: S 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 79. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 50. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: 20% chance of showers. High: 72. Low: 54.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 75. Low: 56.
Sunday: 20% chance of showers/storms and breezy. High: 79.