TRACKING: Warmer and windy today

The entire KWWL viewing area is under a wind advisory from about 6 PM tonight until 5 AM tomorrow.
Today: Continuous southerly flow builds up our temperatures again today, this time with highs in the mid 40s to the north and the low 50s to the south. Unfortunately, more cloud cover builds in today with our only shot of sunshine through the morning hours. Winds from the south are strong at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Tonight: A cold front moves in from the northwest, and brings very strong winds and really cool temperatures. Winds are so strong in fact, that we are under a wind advisory for most of the night. Winds are sustained around 20-35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph at times. This could knock around some loose holiday decorations, so make sure those are either secured well or bring them inside. Clouds decrease through the night hours and temperatures drop down to the low teens and single digits for our far north and west areas.
Saturday: Skies clear and we have plenty of sunshine. That’s really only the positive thing about the start of the weekend. Temperatures are cold in the 20s for highs, with some isolated 30s for our far southern areas. Winds are breezy but not as strong, at 10-20 mph from the northwest. Wind chill values in the single digits to start the day and in the teens during the afternoon.
Sunday: Conditions improve with highs into the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are lighter out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Next Week: We continue to be dry as our next chance of widespread accumulation isn’t until next Saturday. Temperatures are near normal for most of the week.