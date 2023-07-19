TRACKING: Warmer and more humid today; some storms tonight

Today: It is feeling more like July as humidity builds through the day, with dew points to the mid 60s by the late afternoon. Highs also climb to the low to mid 80s today, which is normal but warmer than the last couple of days. This is thanks to a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A cold front approaches from the northwest and should at least give us the chance for an isolated storm or two, especially along and north of Highway 20, starting around 7 PM and ending before 2 AM. Storms could be strong initially, but will be weakening as they move through. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows falling to the low and mid 60s and a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: The cold front passes by sunrise followed by winds turning breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph for the day. We are cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s range and dew points dropping to the upper 50s. Skies are mostly sunny.
Friday: A nice day to close out the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs in the low to mid 80s, light northwest winds, and low humidity.
Weekend: Saturday looks like a great July day with the same forecast as Friday just a couple of degrees warmer. There may be a chance for showers/storms Sunday as we heat up.