TRACKING: Warmer and more humid Saturday

Tonight: It is a quiet night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few light showers are possible this evening. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s this evening and stay there all night. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.
Saturday: This is going to be a warmer and more humid day. Highs are near 80 north and 90 south. The dewpoint is also expected to climb to near 70 making it feel very humid. The wind is from the southwest at 10-15 mph in the morning and early afternoon. The wind shifts to the northwest late in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: The sky is mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. The wind is light from the north.
Sunday: It is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity level is down a little as well.