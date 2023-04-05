TRACKING: Warmer and Dry Days Ahead

The sky becomes clear this evening and stays clear overnight. The wind slowly diminishes as the sun sets. It is a chilly Thursday morning and the coldest one of the next ten days.
High pressure slowly moves across the Midwest through Saturday keeping the sky mostly sunny each day and temperatures slowly warming. As the temperatures warm, the wind turns to the south. Sunday is mostly cloudy then back to sunshine Monday.
A pleasant week ahead. Above normal temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Little to no rain during the week either.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 26. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. High: 53. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 30. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 61. Low: 38.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 65. Low: 43.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 68.