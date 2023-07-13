TRACKING: Warm with more rain chances today and tomorrow

Today: Skies are partly cloudy with warm highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points are in the mid 60s, so not the most comfortable day in the world. Showers and storms are possible late afternoon into the early evening hours, leading to a better chance for the overnight hours. Winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms are possible, especially for our northern areas. These storms are not expected to be severe. Lows are in the mid 60s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Showers and storms wrap up during the morning hours, then a chance for redevelopment during the late afternoon and early evening hours. There is some uncertainty though whether these showers and storms hold off until late Friday night. Highs are warm again in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible south. It is our most humid day with dew points near 70. Winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.
Weekend: Rain clears out early Saturday morning with another chance of some pop showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday for now is looking dry with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night however may bring yet again another chance of showers and storms. Dew points drop from the mid 60s on Saturday to the low 60s and upper 50s on Sunday.
Next Week: A pretty dry week ahead with only one current storm chance (Thursday). Highs get near 90 by the end of the week.