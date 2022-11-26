TRACKING: Warm today; cooler next week

Today: Another terrific day to kick off the weekend with some sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs are in the low to mid 50s due to a breezy southwest wind at 10-20 mph. We start off the morning with not a cloud in the sky, then some higher clouds start to build during the late morning and afternoon hours.
Tonight: Skies are cloudy tonight with a chance of some scattered showers, especially along highway 20 and southward. These showers are expected to be light, with very little accumulation. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 30s, but the precipitation is expected to remain as rain.
Sunday: Isolated showers linger for our far southern and eastern areas, with cloudy skies for the rest of us to kick off our Sunday. Clouds do clear later during the afternoon and evening. Highs are cooler in the upper 30s and low 40s, due to a breezy north wind at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Monday: Our work week has some cloud cover sticking around; however, we warm back up slightly into the low to mid 40s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Rain is looking more likely Tuesday afternoon and evening, ahead of a cold front moving through. Highs are in the 40s on Tuesday, then dip into the 20s on Wednesday. After Tuesday however, we remain dry and highs jump back to the 40s by Friday.