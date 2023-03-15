TRACKING: Warm today but big changes loom

Today: A little warm front swung through overnight, making the south winds even stronger, and keeping temps in the 20s and 30s despite the batch of clouds clearing out. Today will end up being breezy with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, but ultimately, that helps to bring our highs into the upper 40s north but low and mid 50s for most. We will see clouds increasing, but there should be a good mix of sun and clouds or filtered sun throughout today.
Tonight: Clouds continue to dance around with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It stays mild tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southerly winds come in at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Thursday: A low draws nearer and eventually moves overhead, meaning we are on the mild side of the system, giving us highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Rain chances increase through the morning with steady light to moderate rain a certainty through much of the afternoon. Through the mid to late afternoon, a strong cold front passes by, with winds immediately shifting from the south to the northwest, gusting to 40+ mph. A dramatic temperature drop accompanies the backside of this front, meaning we may briefly see the rain turning to a wintry mix or snow for the late afternoon/evening. Luckily, moisture should be limited back there, and everything dries up around 7 to 10 PM, limiting accumulations.
Snowfall in our western and northern counties looks to stay below 2” and could be as little as a trace. No accumulation is expected east and south. Rainfall amounts look to be in the quarter inch to half inch range with the system. One other concern will be the rapid 30° drop from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning when we fall into the teens. That could lead to flash freezing and icy conditions overnight into Friday morning.
Friday: After an icy start, it does not look like temperatures warm above freezing for the day as highs reach the mid 20s to low 30s. That’s because we are battered by a very strong northwest wind, gusting to 45+ mph, sustained at 15 to 30 mph. Wind chills could start below zero Friday and stay in the single digits or teens all day. At least, we are expecting more sun now with partly cloudy skies, which should help to melt off any ice on the roads.
Weekend: Saturday is cold, windy, and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s and a northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills are in the single digits and teens. Sunday is nicer with sunny skies, light west winds, and highs in the mid 30s.