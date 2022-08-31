TRACKING: Warm the next few days

Today: High pressure is overhead today and will give us another sunny day. This time around, it is much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a west wind at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity is still on the low side.
Tonight: A few passing clouds are possible, but skies are generally mostly clear. Lows dip to the upper 50s and low 60s with a very light south wind.
Thursday: Skies are mostly sunny with chances for passing clouds more so in the south. Highs get higher as we top out in the mid to upper 80s. Some will come very close to 90° in the west and south. A southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph makes it feel a little humid.
Friday: There is a chance for isolated showers and storms throughout the day, but most of the time will be dry and partly cloudy. This should be our warmest/most humid day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat indices could max out in the low to mid 90s.
Labor Day Weekend: The chance for showers and storms continues into Friday night as a cold front comes through. The rain should clear by Saturday morning leaving us with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with Monday now looking mostly sunny. Temps should be cooler with highs in the low 80s.