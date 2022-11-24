TRACKING: Warm Thanksgiving weekend

Today (Thanksgiving): Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you have a great and safe holiday. The weather should not be too bad for travel or to throw the football around outside. We’ll have cloudy skies with a couple pockets of light sprinkles or drizzle possible, especially south and east. This should not even amount to measurable moisture and no travel impacts are expected, except for the occasional wet road. Temps are cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 40s Highway 20 and north but low 50s south of Highway 20. We’ll have a southerly wind at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the northwest after a late cold front today.
Tonight: Behind the cold front, clouds decrease through tonight with lows falling to the mid and upper 20s along with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Black Friday: Clouds are gone Friday morning with a full day of sunshine ahead! Even as cooler air tries to move in with a west wind, sunshine counteracts it, and highs are comparable to Thursday, in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Saturday: Another good travel day as the weather is quiet and the temps are mild. Highs reach the low to mid 50s as sunny skies turn cloudier through the afternoon/evening.
Saturday Night: Our area looks to be on the edge of a system that could bring rain chances late Saturday evening into the nighttime hours. The good news is that temperature look to remain warm (mostly above freezing except for some spots to the north and west) and icy/snowy impacts are not expected, even with a couple flakes mixing in with the rain. Best chances for rain will be to the east and south with wet roads.
Sunday: Rain showers move out Sunday morning with partly sunny skies. It does turn breezy and cooler with northwest winds pushing highs down to the low and mid 40s.