TRACKING: Warm temperatures and chance of showers/storms

The Mississippi River continues to fall. From McGregor south, the river remains above flood stage until late this week or this weekend when it is forecast to drop below flood stage. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
As high pressure slowly moves east an area of low pressure follows behind. Dry conditions are expected tonight but there is an isolated shower/storm chance Thursday morning. The best chance is looking to be north of Highway 20. Most of the day is dry as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.
There is a better chance of showers Thursday night as it remains warm, low 60s. Rain amounts are less than 0.25”.
There is a risk of severe weather for parts of eastern Iowa for Friday. There is still some uncertainty at this point just how far north a warm front will reach in eastern Iowa. It might not get any farther north than Iowa City. That would be the chance for any storms late in the day or evening if they develop. Again, there are a lot of questions at this point. Stay updated for any adjustments.
Saturday with a have the best chance of showers/storms. The threat of weather is low as the low-pressure system is forecast to move across southern Iowa. Highs again near 80. Once the low moves east of Iowa it cools off Sunday with highs near 70. Clouds and scattered showers are expected on and off through the day. The dry weather returns Monday.
_________
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 57. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: 60% chance of showers. Low: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 82. Low: 62.
Saturday: 60% chance of showers/storms and breezy. High: 81. Low: 57.
Sunday: 40% chance of showers and breezy. High: 70.