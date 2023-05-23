TRACKING: Warm sunshine, low humidity, and light winds

Today: The warming trend continues today with highs in the low to mid 80s across the area. Once again, we have a light south wind at 5 to 10 mph and low humidity. Skies are sunny with a few pm cumulus clouds popping up, but we are still dealing with haze and moderate air quality due to wildfire smoke.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a little bit of haze. Lows fall to the mid and upper 50s with a calm wind.
Wednesday: A big ole high pressure system will dive south from the Hudson Bay area of Canada, forcing a backdoor cold front to move through from east to west through the day on Wednesday. Therefore, it’ll be a cooler day in the east with highs in the mid and upper 70s. We should still have enough time in the west and south to warm to the mid 80s. This front will come with an east wind at 10 to 15 mph and bone-dry humidity. Skies also turn from sunny to partly cloudy.
Thursday: We reset temperatures with highs in the low to mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny with virtually nonexistent humidity and an east wind at 10 to 15 mph. Lows may fall to the low and mid 40s Thursday night.
Memorial Day Weekend: Friday is sunny and perfect with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day look dry with plenty of sunshine and just a few more clouds Monday. Temperatures will be warming through the 80s, getting close to 90° by Monday. Dew points technically increase, but still look pretty low with little sensible change. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph.