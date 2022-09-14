TRACKING: Warm end to summer

This Evening: It’ll be a nice evening with plenty of hazy sunshine and temps in the low 80s and 70s.
Tonight: We may see a few more clouds passing by with partly cloudy skies, especially late. Lows fall to the mid and upper 50s, so it is not going to be as cold tonight. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Another nice and warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies remain hazy thanks to wildfire smoke still in our skies, but air quality should not be very degraded. Highs are in the low and mid 80s with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: We may see an isolated shower or storm in our western or northern counties as the day goes on, but most are dry and partly cloudy. Highs are still in the low to mid 80s with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Weekend: We have the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms Friday night into Saturday and scattered showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday. It shouldn’t be a washout for the entire weekend. Highs are still in the low to mid 80s with a continuing south wind and it does get humid.
Next Week: Starting off warm and sunny but a cool blast of fall arrives later in the week.