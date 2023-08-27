TRACKING: Warm end to August and a hot start to September

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with lows dropping back into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are light and variable in direction.
Monday: Kicking off the work week with some possible early morning fog, otherwise some warmer highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points aren’t too bad in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies are partly cloudy with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: A weak front moves through Monday night that may give us a stray shower or two. If rain does fall, it is very light and quick. Skies are mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Temperatures drop a degree or two from Monday with mostly sunny skies. Dew points remain in that upper 50s to low 60s range. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: We remain very dry once again through the rest of the week and into early next week. Highs are steady in the low to mid 80s through Thursday, then jump back into the 90s starting Friday and through at least next Wednesday.