TRACKING: Warm day on the way today

Today: We’ll have some summer-like weather to start the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. However, dew points look to settle in the upper 50s making for comfortable conditions. Winds will blow out of the northwest around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A majority of the area will be mostly clear to start the nighttime hours, however, it looks like cloud coverage will increase a bit as we go through the night into the early morning hours. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the north around 5 mph.
Sunday: Our next chance of showers and storms arrives on Sunday. At the moment it looks like any activity will occur during the afternoon hours and into the evening hours. However, a few showers can’t be ruled out during the late morning hours. In terms of severe weather, the chances look low, but there could be a strong storm or two in the area. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with winds blowing out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Some showers could linger into the morning and early afternoon hours on Monday. Otherwise, it should be partly cloudy for most. Temperatures will be a bit below normal with high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s. It will be a fairly windy day though with winds blowing out of the north around 15-25 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures will increase as we go through the beginning and middle portions of the upcoming work week. Highs look to be in the lower to middle 80s. Dew points look to remain in the lower 60s for now as well. Our next chance for showers and storms comes on Thursday.