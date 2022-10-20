TRACKING: Warm and Windy Weekend

Tonight: It is a warmer night with low in the upper 30s. The sky is partly cloudy with a light southwest wind.
Friday: This is the start of a three day stretch of some very warm weather. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s under a sunny sky. The wind is from the southwest at 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: The sky is clear and low temperatures are warmer. Saturday morning lows are in the mid 40s.
Saturday: The wind increases today from the south with gusts to near 30 mph. This helps push highs into the low 80s. Sunshine continues. There is an elevated fire danger today so try and avoid any outdoor burning.
Sunday: The wind is even stronger as a storm system continues to move closer to the Midwest. The wind gusts could reach 45 mph from the south. Elevated fire danger is still possible. It is a warm day with highs 20-25 degrees above normal. Highs are in the low 80s. A few mid 80s can’t be ruled out. Showers and a few storms move through Sunday night ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is forecast to move through the state Monday morning. At this point, there is an elevated risk for strong to severe storms to our west Sunday night.
Monday: It is a cooler day with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible but mainly just a mostly cloudy day. The wind is still strong. It is from the west with gusts to 40 or 45 mph.