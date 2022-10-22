TRACKING: Warm and windy weekend

Today: Ready for a warm weekend? We’ve got one on tap, but we also have to contend with some strong southerly winds. Today, gusts will be around 30 mph, with a sustained wind of 10 to mph. Highs climb all the way to the low and mid 80s, more than 20° above normal! Skies are sunny today, so get outside, finish up the yard work, go for a walk, whatever! Do try to avoid outdoor burning as strong winds would spread fires easily, even with a higher relative humidity today.
Tonight: We are clear, breezy, and warm tonight. Lows are in the upper 50s to low 60s with a south-southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Sunday: The winds are going to pick up even more from the south-southeast, with gusts around 40 mph, and a sustained wind at 15 to 25 mph. Humidity will increase a bit with this warmer wind and highs once again top out in the upper 70s to low 80s, slightly cooler than today. Again. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Sunday Night/Monday: There is an elevated threat for storms and severe weather in western Iowa Sunday night as a cold front moves in. Here, we may see an increase in cloud cover and some isolated showers/storms, but severe weather is not as likely for us. As the cold front nears closer, showers and a couple of storms look likely through Monday with cloudy skies. Winds still look strong from the south and highs reach the low to mid 70s before the front moves through and winds shift to the west, resulting in falling temperatures for the back half of the day. Rainfall amounts should be near a half inch, with up to an inch in the far south and near a quarter inch in the north.
Rest of the Week: Winds are not as strong, and temps are cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The forecast mainly looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.