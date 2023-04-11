TRACKING: Warm and windy weather through Friday

Some locations hit 80 degrees on Tuesday. Another taste of summer warmth. It looks like everyone gets into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Then upper 70s to low 80s Friday.
An elevated fire risk continues through the rest of the week. There are also a few county burn bans in effect. The humidity level is low with dewpoints in the 40s. The vegetation has not greened up just yet. The wind is gusty from the south and southwest.
A cold front pushes through Friday night with the chance of rain and isolated storms. Rain chances continue into Saturday and so does the gusty wind, but this time it is from the northwest bringing in colder air. The colder air continues to filter into the area all weekend. Clouds linger through Monday with some slow clearing from west to east Monday afternoon.
_________
Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy. Low: 57. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, warm, and windy. High: 84. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, warm, and breezy. Low: 56. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, warm, and windy. High: 83. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.