TRACKING: Warm and very windy today, rain Monday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for our western counties from 3 PM this afternoon through 2 AM tonight. Difficulty driving, blowing objects, and an elevated fire risk are results of the strong winds.
Today: If only the bugs weren't awful, yesterday would’ve been a perfect day. At least weather-wise, it is a warm and slightly breezy start to your Sunday with clear skies. We’ll have another superbly warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny with late afternoon clouds building. Brace for even stronger winds today though, from the south-southeast at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 or even 50 mph possible. Please avoid outdoor burning.
Tonight: As clouds thicken, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening through tonight. Severe weather is not likely for our area, but a couple storms could be strong. It remains windy tonight with south winds gusting to 40 mph. Lows are very warm – in the mid 60s.
Monday: As the cold front moves through Monday, showers and a couple of non-severe storms look likely through Monday with cloudy skies. Winds still look breezy from the south and highs reach the low to mid 70s before the front moves through and winds shift to the west, resulting in falling temperatures for the back half of the day. Rain remains likely through the evening and early overnight hours before tapering off. Rainfall amounts should be near a half inch, with up to an inch in the far south and near a quarter inch in the north.
Tuesday: Besides a slight chance for rain in our eastern counties, skies are partly cloudy. It’ll be much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Winds are northerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Winds are not as strong, and temps are cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The forecast mainly looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.