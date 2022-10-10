TRACKING: Warm and sunny today; big changes coming

Today: With temps likely dipping to the upper 30s with a clear sky and calm winds, it’s another cool morning to kick off your week, but not as chilly as the last couple of mornings. Skies are sunny for today with another big warm up into the low and mid 70s for highs. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Skies start off clear tonight, but some passing clouds are possible late, especially east. A south wind at 5 to 15 mph, and an incoming warm front, reinforces the mild air, with temps dipping to the mid and upper 40s in the middle of the night before climbing into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Winds crank up from the south at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph, leading to the warmest day of the forecast. Highs end up in the mid to upper 70s, over 10° above normal! Skies are partly cloudy and there may be a stray shower in the east, but rain chances have really dropped for Tuesday.
Wednesday: Rain chances are still on track to develop along an approaching cold front. Rain becomes likely Tuesday night before moving out through Wednesday morning. Once the front passes, winds shift sharply to the northwest and it’ll be another breezy day. There should be some brief clearing before wrap around clouds move in off the northwest flow for the afternoon. These could bring a few more isolated showers. Any rain chance ends in the evening with overall accumulations in the 0.10” to 0.50” range. Because of the cold front, it’ll be a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s.
Rest of the Week: We’ll close out the week with a mix of sun and clouds, strong northwest or west winds, and cold temperatures. Highs drop to the mid 50s Thursday with a rebound to the upper 50s Friday. Lows fall to near 30 in between.