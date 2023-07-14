TRACKING: Warm and humid with storm chances

A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is in effect for this afternoon. Storms that develop could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.
Today: We have a pretty typical July day on the way that will feature humid conditions, warm temperatures, and the chance for some showers and storms. Highs climb to the mid and upper 80s with clouds increasing and winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph. We’ll probably see another batch of scattered showers and storms moving in for the afternoon, and with this type of heat and humidity, some could be strong to severe, with a couple storms posing a wind and hail threat from roughly 3 PM to 8 PM this afternoon/evening.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are expected, especially south tonight. Some could be heavy rainfall producers. Otherwise, we have partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 60s along with a west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Humidity drops for the weekend thanks to a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs still look to hit the mid 80s in most spots as skies look mostly sunny. There may be some isolated storms in the afternoon.
Sunday: Highs reach the low to mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels. We’ll have partly cloudy skies but also the chance for some nagging showers and storms, especially south.
Next Week: Monday is the coolest day with highs near 80 and mostly sunny skies. We’ll warm back to near normal with highs in the mid 80s the rest of the week. We’ll look at some rain and storm chances around Wednesday.