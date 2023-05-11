TRACKING: Warm and humid with a chance of storms into the weekend

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday evening/night.
There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday.
Levels are falling along the Mississippi, but flooding continues in spots. Lansing, Lynxville, and Bellevue have dropped out of the flood stage. Flooding should end by the weekend. Check levels HERE.
Today: It is a warm start with a light southeast breeze and partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm may graze our northwestern counties this morning, but most of today should end up being fairly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a warm one with highs in the low to mid 80s as the southeast wind continues at 10 to 15 mph. Humidity might be slightly higher than yesterday, but not oppressive. There may be an additional shower or two in the south later this afternoon/evening.
Tonight: Our best chance for rain is through tonight with scattered showers likely along with an isolated storm or two. It’ll be warm with lows in the low to mid 60s. We’ll have a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. Roughly a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain is possible with this round.
Friday: The showers clear through the morning from south to north with skies becoming partly cloudy afterward. Most of the day end up dry and warm once again with highs in the mid 70s north and east to the low and mid 80s west and south. The southeast breeze remains at 5 to 15 mph and it will feel a bit more humid.
Friday Night:Storms may move in late in the evening or overnight from the west and may be strong, posing a wind and hail threat, mainly for our western counties. Heavy rain will also be possible with any storms. Lows are in the low 60s.
Saturday: Friday night’s activity clears through the morning from west to east with skies becoming partly cloudy again. We warm up to the upper 70s to mid 80s with fairly high humidity thanks to a breezy southeast breeze at 10 to 20 mph. Scattered storms are expected to develop in the afternoon, some of which may be strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts, mainly for our southern and western counties. Storms are likely through Saturday night.
Mother’s Day: Some lingering showers are possible, especially for the morning. After they clear out, we might have some afternoon sunshine. Winds turn breezy from the northeast and temperatures are cooler with highs in the 60s/70s.