TRACKING: Warm and dry for Memorial Day Weekend

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear with a few high thin clouds passing through. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Memorial Day Weekend starts off wonderfully with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-15 mph, with low humidity as well.
Saturday Night: A few more clouds roll in Saturday night for partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the low to mid 50s with a light easterly wind at 5 mph.
Sunday: Widespread 80s for us with a few more clouds. The sun is still a plenty for the most part. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Humidity remains on the lower side with dew points in the 40s.
Memorial Day: Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, with some areas getting close to 90 degrees. Humidity though remains low with dew points in the 40s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.