TRACKING: Warm and breezy Tuesday

Tonight: The sky is clear with a light wind. Temperatures are mild with lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday: It is a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a mix of sun and clouds in the sky with a gusty south wind to 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: A cold front is forecast to push through with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low temperatures are mild again in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: A few showers may linger into the morning otherwise we will have a partly cloudy sky. It is a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s. The breezy conditions continue but this time wind gusts to 30 mph are from the northwest.