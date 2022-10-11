TRACKING: Very windy this week with temps sliding

Today: A warm front is moving north through the area early this morning, bringing warm air and a strong south wind today. Sustained winds look to be in the 15 to 25 mph range, with gusts as high as about 35 mph. In turn, this pushes highs to the mid and upper 70s in most spots, the warmest in the 10 day forecast. Skies start off partly cloudy and become mostly cloudy, with perhaps a stray shower, in the east and south.
Tonight: A cold front comes through, making showers and a few storms likely. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail, but much severe weather is not anticipated right now. Winds are still breezy from the south, at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Temps remain mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Rain showers depart throughout the morning hours as the front clears us to the east. Winds pick up from the west northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Highs should be held to the mid 60s to near 70 range. There should be a time of clearing in the midday hours before wrap around clouds return with some spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Still very windy, but this time with a northwest wind at 15 to 30 mph. Highs only reach the low to mid 50s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
Weekend: Still breezy on Friday but not as bad. Skies are partly sunny with highs in the 50s. There may be a quick rain chance Friday night before a partly cloudy weekend. Highs try for the low 60s Saturday before falling back to the 50s Sunday.