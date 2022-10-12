TRACKING: Very windy this week with chilly temps

Today: Showers and storms work out of the viewing area this morning as the cold front passes by. It may be a wet commute for some. Once the front is through, around the mid-morning hours, we’ll see a period of clearing and sunshine through the early afternoon. This is followed by the return of clouds and some spotty showers midafternoon through the evening. Winds shift to the west behind the cold front, and we will see them at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs only reach the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight: Skies become partly cloudy after the isolated showers end in the evening. Lows fall to the upper 30s with a west-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Still very windy, but this time with a northwest wind at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph Highs only reach the upper 40s to mid 50s, so it will be very chilly when you factor in the wind chill. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
Friday: Partly sunny skies as winds remain westerly at 15 to 25 mph. Highs reach the mid and upper 50s. There may be a quick rain chance Friday night as a cold front moves through.
Weekend: Winds let up a bit on Saturday before getting breezy again on Sunday, both days from the northwest. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s.