TRACKING: Very warm and rainy system for January

If you are not fond of winter, the first half of the 10 day forecast is for you. If you are a winter/snow lover, you’ll probably enjoy the second half of the forecast.
Today: Besides a bit of light fog, we aren’t seeing much on this Saturday morning. Stubborn clouds remain overhead, keeping temps in the teens. While these slow-moving, low clouds should gradually move north this morning, other mid/high level clouds move in from the west. There may be only a small window for sunshine today. However, it should still be mild with highs in the mid and upper 30s off of a south wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with the south winds remaining low-end breezy at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Lows fall only to the mid and upper 20s.
Sunday: More cloud cover, but temperatures are heating up thanks to that breezy south-southeast wind gusting to 30 mph. Highs climb to the upper 30s north but low to mid 40s for most.
MLK Day: As the low approaches the area, south winds continue along with warming temps. Lows remain in the mid and upper 30s Sunday night as rain starts to develop. Showers are likely through Monday with even a few non-severe thunderstorms possible. They’ll taper off through Monday night with possibly a few flakes mixing in with the rain north. About a quarter inch to half inch of rain is expected. Also, we’ll come within a few degrees of record highs, topping out in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Rest of the Week: Highs are down to the 30s with lots of clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system Wednesday night through Thursday should give us some accumulating, wet snow with temperatures close to freezing.