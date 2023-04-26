TRACKING: Very pleasant through this workweek

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive vegetation should be covered or brought indoors. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. &&