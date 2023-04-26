TRACKING: Very pleasant through this workweek

Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into the weekend when it is expected to crest. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top 3 crest all-time for most. You can find more on river levels HERE.
Today: It is yet another frosty start as temps are in the 20s and 30s along with light winds and mostly clear skies. In true spring fashion, we’ll go from a cool start to a mild afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. This is fueled by mostly sunny skies. Plus, winds are light from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Another cool one, but not as cold as it has been. We’ll drop to the mid and upper 30s with mostly clear skies except for in the north where lows should be in the low 40s due to more clouds. Winds turn southerly at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Thursday looks partly cloudy and temps keep trending up. I think we hit the upper 60s to low 70s with an occasionally breezy south wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Most of the day looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but there should be some late afternoon/evening rain showers moving from west to east as a cold front approaches. Still, highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s with a light and variable wind.
Weekend: Behind this cold front could come more scattered light showers through Friday night. Expect plenty of clouds this weekend, especially during the daytime. A second impulse of more widespread light to moderate rain looks possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. By Sunday, we may see some pop-up, isolated showers with the clouds. Starting Friday night, winds shift to the northwest, and they’ll turn breezy Saturday before getting stronger Sunday and Monday. This means it’ll turn cool with high sin the 50s this weekend (low 50s Sunday) with lows in the mid to upper 30s.