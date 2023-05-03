TRACKING: Very nice today; warm forecast ahead

Flooding is ongoing along the Mississippi River, but levels are falling. Check them HERE.
Today: It is a clear morning with light winds as temps continue to slide through the 30s until shortly after the sun comes up. It definitely looks to be a frosty start. However, today is shaping up to be a 10 out of 10 weather day with sunny skies (beyond some high clouds skimming by), light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph, and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Tonight: It is mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the low 40s. Winds are basically calm or up to 5 mph, shifting from the northwest to the south.
Thursday: More sunshine for Thursday with some clouds building later in the afternoon. As winds shift to the south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph, it’ll turn into a warm day with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. It’s possible we see isolated showers and maybe a rumble late in the evening to overnight hours with lows in the low 50s.
Friday: Isolated rain showers look possible with partly sunny skies, but it will not be a washout. Highs are in the low to mid 70s with a southeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph. The isolated rain chance continues into Friday night.
Weekend: Saturday turns partly cloudy with a breezy southeast wind and highs in the mid 70s. Then, we are back to rain and storm chances Sunday with mid to upper 70s for highs.