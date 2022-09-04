TRACKING: Very little rain

Today: Cloud cover is the biggest challenge in this forecast thanks to a mid and upper level low to our east and an easterly/northeasterly wind blowing off of the great lakes. We are starting off this morning with a broad area of low clouds over much of the areas except north of Highway 20. I fear that today could be quite dreary with this cloud cover in place, especially for those east and south. Some of the cloud cover may break apart later this afternoon, especially in the west, but the best chance for sun will be in the north. Highs are cool – in the low to mid 70s, with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Not much changes tonight with the cloud cover as we are looking partly to mostly cloudy. Best chance for any clearing is in the north and west where lows should be down to the upper 50s, otherwise with cloudy skies east and south, expect lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are light from the east-northeast.
Labor Day: It’s likely that we start off mostly cloudy, but there should be a better chance for clouds breaking apart as the day goes on and we become partly cloudy. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is partly cloudy before sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday. We are still dry Friday, just with partly cloudy skies. Highs warm to the low and mid 80s with a south wind.