TRACKING: Very Hot Weekend

We have a STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Sunday and Monday due to the heat index reaching 100+.
Tuesday has been a sunny day and we have several more of them to go. So many, that it will take us through the holiday weekend dry. Temperatures are comfortable Wednesday and Thursday. It turns hot on Friday and continues to be hot through next week. The hottest days are going to be Sat/Sun/Mon with the heat index in the upper 90s to low 100s. Yes, it will be hot, but the humidity will not be anywhere near the level of where it was last week. Dew points last week were near 80, they are forecast to be in the low to mid 60s.
Now for rain. It stays dry through Monday next week. There are a few isolated chances of rain next week, but at this point nothing widespread or substantial.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 54. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 82. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 49. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. High: 83.