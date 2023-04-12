TRACKING: Very high fire danger; sunny, hot, and windy

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon and Thursday Afternoon over Much of Central Iowa Today and Portions of Central Iowa Thursday... .A combination of low humidity values, strong winds and dry fuels will result in critical fire conditions across portions of central, western and northern Iowa this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IOWA... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Central and Northern Iowa. * WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&