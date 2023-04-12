TRACKING: Very high fire danger; sunny, hot, and windy

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon/evening for the area. Do not burn outdoors as fires will spread very easily.
Today: We hit the 80s in parts of our area yesterday and we look to do it again area-wide today. In fact, today should be the hottest day of this heat wave with highs in the low to mid 80s. This comes after we begin the day in the upper 50s to mid 60s with a breezy southwest wind. Skies are clear and remain sunny today. Winds strengthen from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. There is a very high fire danger, so please avoid outdoor burning.
Tonight: Clear, breezy, and warm tonight. We’ll have a south-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, keeping lows around the mid 50s.
Thursday: Sunny, hot, and windy. Basically a carbon copy of Wednesday, just a couple of degrees cooler (low to mid 80s) due to a slight wind shift to the south-southwest. It is still a windy day with sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. The fire danger remains very high.
Friday: It is mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Winds weaken slightly to the 10 to 20 mph range from the south, gusting to 30 mph. Highs top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Weekend: Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday, some strong, with the passage of a cold front, finally signaling a pattern change. Rain tapers off through Saturday night/Sunday morning. Winds shift to the northwest behind the front and remain strong, leading to falling temps through Saturday, down to lows in the upper 30s Saturday night, with highs in the 50s Sunday.