TRACKING: Very comfortable air this week

Tonight: Showers are likely late tonight, with possibly a rumble of thunder or two. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s with a couple of 60s possible. Winds are light out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Scattered showers are possible early, then isolated later in the day. Rain totals are up to 0.25 inches in our northern half and 0.25 to 0.50 inches in our southern half. Clouds clear from morning through the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a northeast wind at 5-15 mph. Humidity drops throughout the day, with dew points starting around 60 and ending in the low 50s.
Monday Night: Skies are mostly clear with a little bit of patchy fog possible late. Lows are cool in the mid to upper 40s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A stray shower or two is possible, otherwise skies are partly cloudy. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a north wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s.
Rest of the Week: Fall air stays put for a while as high pressure builds with dry conditions and highs mostly in the 70s through the rest of the 10-day forecast.