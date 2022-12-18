TRACKING: Very cold with snow chances

Today: It is a cold start to your Sunday with temps in the single digits and wind chills double digits below zero at times. Clouds have cleared the area and skies look mostly sunny today, but temps still struggle with highs in the mid teens north to mid 20s south. Winds are west-northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph with wind chills starting around 10 below and then climbing to near 15 later in the day.
Tonight: Clouds increase as skies become mostly cloudy late. Before this happens, temperatures plummet to the low and mid single digits north to low teens south. Winds should be light as they shift from the north to the east, but wind chills may still be as cold as about 5 below 0.
Monday: Cloudy skies return along with light snow chances, especially in the afternoon, continuing through the overnight hours. A trace to 2” looks possible across the area, with the western and northwestern counties being closer to the 2”. Highs gradually climb to the mid and upper 20s to even low 30s around midnight, thanks to a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Tuesday is partly cloudy but cold with highs in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds are northwesterly up to 15 mph with wind chills in the single digits or colder. Lows fall to near 0 Tuesday night with bitterly cold wind chills.
Rest of the Week: Here comes the first true taste of winter. The next system looks to come in late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing light to moderate snow, strong winds, dangerous cold, and travel concerns. While it could be the biggest storm of the season so far, most likely totals look to stay around or less than half a foot. Strong northwest winds at 15 to 30 mph, gusting even higher, will likely lead to blowing snow and difficult traveling, even after snow ends on Thursday, into Friday.
Dangerous cold will pose risks too. Highs are in the mid teens Wednesday but then single digits Thursday with lows double digits below zero Thursday night. Highs stay below zero Friday before gradually improving some, but overnight lows remain bitterly cold. Wind chills will be significantly worse. Have an emergency kit in your car if you are traveling.