TRACKING: Very cold and breezy

Today: The clouds have broke apart and it looks like we should have more sunshine than expected today with partly cloudy skies. If cloud cover does move back overhead, you could see some flurries. Because of the extra sun, we may see our snow pack melt a bit and I’ve bumped highs a couple of degrees, but it’ll still be cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds are still breezy from the west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits. Watch out for drifting snow.
Tonight: Clouds exit briefly this evening/early tonight before building back in. Temps fall to the low and mid teens over this time before steadily ramping back up through tonight. A few more flurries or light snow showers are possible with no accumulation expected. Winds don’t quit as they are from the southwest, sustained at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Drifting snow/slick spots are still possible with wind chills around 0° tonight.
Saturday: Another day with more clouds than sunshine.It’s also still unseasonably cold with highs in the teens to mid 20s. Winds actually strengthen from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. This keeps wind chills in the -5 to 10 degree range all day. Again, there may be slick spots on the roads with drifting snow.
Sunday: Finally, a mostly sunny day. It’s still breezy with a southwest wind, but it does look milder with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Next Week: Highs are warmer, in the mid 30s to 40s, but a messy system threatens Thanksgiving and Black Friday with rain and snow possible.