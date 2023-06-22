TRACKING: Upward trend of rainfall this weekend

Today: The second day of summer is not much different than the first day, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The only slight difference are the dew points, which are more comfortable today in the mid to upper 50s. We start off the day with plenty of sunshine, then see some partly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening. Winds are out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Skies are clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are variable in direction at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Skies are partly cloudy to wrap up the work week, with highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points stay comfortable in the mid 50s. Winds are variable in direction at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: The first have of Saturday is dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs are near or over 90 in many areas. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph. Humidity builds through the day as a storm system moves in late Saturday. For now, the biggest severe threat remains west of us in central and western Iowa. However, we may still see some stronger storms late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Showers and storms are likely for everyone overnight.
Sunday: Rain chances are trending slightly upward for Sunday, turning more into an all-day event rather than just the morning. But there is still some time to see what happens. These storms are not expected to be severe. Rain totals range up to an inch in our western areas and up to a half inch in our western areas. Highs are cooler in the low to mid 80s with a breezy westerly wind at 10-20 mph.