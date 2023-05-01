TRACKING: Up, up, and away we go, but still windy

Mississippi River levels are falling. Check them HERE.
Today: The upper level low that gave us some clouds, strong winds, and cooler temperatures over the weekend remains over the Great Lakes and is slow to move away. We should be on the edge of the spiral of clouds surrounding the low, meaning we will have plenty of sun in the west and still partly cloudy skies in the east. Winds also remain very strong from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. Highs range from the low to mid 50s north and east to the upper 50s and low 60s south and west.
Tonight: We are clear in the west and partly cloudy in the east. Lows fall to the mid and upper 30s with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Wind chills could fall to the 20s.
Tuesday: We continue to see the clouds slipping away with sunny to mostly sunny skies in the east. As a result, highs are a few degrees warmer, in the mid/upper 50s north and east to the low and mid 60s west and south. Winds are still strong though from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.
Wednesday: A prefect day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds are light from the northwest.
Rest of the Week: Thursday is partly cloudy and warm with highs up to the mid 70s. We may see more clouds and rain chances Thursday night into Friday with highs just shy of 70.