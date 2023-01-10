TRACKING: Up and down temperatures

Today: Patchy dense fog has developed this morning, so watch for low visibility and slick spots, along with the possibility of refreezing with temperatures in the 20s. Besides the fog, skies have been clear, but low stratus clouds should gradually increase from the north this morning, eventually clouding our skies up. All this as a cold front gradually moves through, leading to highs in the upper 20s/low 30s north to the upper 30s and low 40s south. Winds are light and variable.
Tonight: Cloud cover is with us for most of the night before a chance of clearing towards daybreak tomorrow. With these clouds will be the possibility of a light wintry mix comprised of a few snowflakes and freezing drizzle, resulting in patchy slick spots. This is a big if as there will be a lot of dry air above the ground. Lows fall to the mid and upper 20s with a light southeast wind. Patchy fog is possible.
Wednesday: Another day with more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures rebound nicely as another warm front swings through. Highs top out in the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south. Winds are light, shifting from the east to the north.
Thursday: There is a slight rain/snow chance in the south Wednesday night, but travel problems should stay mainly to our south. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy Thursday with highs cooler in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds are also breezy from the northwest.
Weekend: Highs are in the upper 20s Friday with partly cloudy skies. We’ll pick up more cloud cover for the weekend with highs climbing to the mid/upper 30s Saturday and low 40s by Sunday.