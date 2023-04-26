TRACKING: Two warmer days ahead

CLICK HERE for the latest river levels and forecast along the Mississippi River.
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph, with some of the stronger winds to the north.
Thursday: We have a mostly sunny to sunny start with a few thin clouds moving in late. Highs are back above normal in the upper 60s and low 70s with a southerly wind at 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Skies are partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Friday: Skies are partly cloudy with a chance of some light rain late afternoon/early evening for our northwestern areas. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a variable wind at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Chances of rain are light on Saturday and Sunday, with less than a quarter inch of rain expected. Highs are drop into the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday, and then into the upper 40s and low 50s for Sunday. Winds are strong out of the northwest both days. Another weekend with suboptimal weather.