TRACKING: Two nice days ahead of the weekend

Today: Partly cloudy skies for our afternoon and early evening. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Dew points drop through the afternoon from the low 60s to the upper 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are light out of the northwest at 5 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are a bit more comfortable in the upper 50s.
Weekend: Chance of showers and storms Saturday through early Sunday morning, but these are not expected to be severe at the moment. Sunday is dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the low to mid 80s for both days, with Sunday being slightly warmer.
Next Week: The big story is the heat. 90 degrees for highs are possible starting Monday, but the heat really comes on starting Wednesday through the end of the week.