TRACKING: Two more days of extreme heat

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in effect for Monday and Tuesday due to heat index values hitting or exceeding 100 degrees during the afternoon hours.
Tonight: Clear skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Labor Day: Another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again, but I believe we fall just short of 100 degrees. However, the humidity jumps with dew points rising into the mid 60s. This means that the heat index could reach from 95 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. Skies start sunny during the morning and early afternoon hours, with some cloud cover rolling in during the late afternoon into the overnight hours from south to north. Winds are breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Monday Night: Skies are partly cloudy with warm lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: This is more than likely the “hottest” day in terms of heat index, with dew points rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs are one or two degrees lower in the low to mid 70s, but heat index once again ranges from 95 to 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. Skies are partly cloudy during much of the day. Winds are strong once again out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. During the late evening hours, a cold front moves through bringing us a chance of showers and storms. Rain is not expected to be widespread. Any storms that do form could be on the strong side, especially north.
Rest of the Week: After the front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we cool down quite a bit into the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Some linger showers and storms are possible during the day on Wednesday. After that, dry through at least Saturday, but temperatures are much better with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s.